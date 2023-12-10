Isaiah Likely will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Likely has grabbed 13 balls for 129 total yards (14.3 per game) so far this season.

Likely vs. the Rams

Likely vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 219.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Rams' defense ranks fourth in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Isaiah Likely Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Likely Receiving Insights

Likely has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Likely has been targeted on 18 of his team's 342 passing attempts this season (5.3% target share).

He averages 7.2 yards per target this season (129 yards on 18 targets).

Likely does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Likely (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.3% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Likely's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

