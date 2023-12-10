Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 16th-ranked run defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Edwards, on 141 carries, has rushed for a team-best 590 total yards (49.2 ypg) while scoring 10 rushing TDs. And Edwards has tacked on 10 receptions for 130 yards (10.8 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Rams

Edwards vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 111.1 rushing yards per game yielded by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Rams have totaled 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Rams' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (58.3%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Ravens have passed 46.7% of the time and run 53.3% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 141 of his team's 390 total rushing attempts this season (36.2%).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in six games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (27.8%).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (30.9% of his team's 81 red zone rushes).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 19 ATT / 80 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

