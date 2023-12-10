The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Washington State Cougars (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Grambling has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 158th.

The Tigers score an average of 67.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.

Grambling has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).

At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).

Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

