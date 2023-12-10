DeVonta Smith will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Smith has hauled in 64 passes (on 87 targets) for 834 yards (to average 69.5 per game). He has six receiving TDs this year.

Smith vs. the Cowboys

Smith vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 5 GP / 55.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 55.4 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The 181.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 21st in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Smith has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has received 21.4% of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (87 targets).

He is averaging 9.6 yards per target (18th in NFL play), averaging 834 yards on 87 passes thrown his way.

Smith has a touchdown catch in six of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has six total touchdowns this season (16.2% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 TAR / 9 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

