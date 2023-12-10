Devin Singletary has a good matchup when his Houston Texans meet the New York Jets in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets concede 136.1 rushing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

In the running game, Singletary has put up a team-leading 525 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 128 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. Singletary has also grabbed 19 passes for 117 yards.

Singletary vs. the Jets

Singletary vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 48.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 48.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

The 136.1 rushing yards per game conceded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Jets have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks fifth among NFL teams.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Singletary Rushing Insights

So far this season, Singletary has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

The Texans pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are 10th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 39.9% of his team's 321 rushing attempts this season (128).

Singletary has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored three of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (10.3%).

He has 24 carries in the red zone (36.9% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 30 ATT / 150 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

