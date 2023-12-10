Dameon Pierce will be up against the fifth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans play the New York Jets in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Pierce has amassed 382 rushing yards on 129 attempts (42.4 ypg), while scoring two rushing TDs. Also, Pierce has recorded 10 receptions for 88 yards (9.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pierce vs. the Jets

Pierce vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games The Jets have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

The 136.1 rushing yards the Jets yield per contest makes them the 28th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Jets have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jets' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Watch Texans vs Jets on Fubo!

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pierce has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Texans pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are 10th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 40.2% of his team's 321 rushing attempts this season (129).

Pierce has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

He has 22 red zone carries for 33.8% of the team share (his team runs on 56% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 15 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.