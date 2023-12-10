Dalton Schultz was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Schultz's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Schultz has been targeted 61 times and has 40 catches for 455 yards (11.4 per reception) and five TDs.

Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Schultz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 40 455 174 5 11.4

Schultz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 7 4 34 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Steelers 3 3 42 1 Week 5 @Falcons 10 7 65 1 Week 6 Saints 7 4 61 1 Week 8 @Panthers 5 2 5 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 10 130 1 Week 10 @Bengals 6 4 71 0 Week 11 Cardinals 3 2 32 1 Week 12 Jaguars 2 1 2 0

