Will Dalton Schultz Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Schultz was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Schultz's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Schultz has been targeted 61 times and has 40 catches for 455 yards (11.4 per reception) and five TDs.
Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Schultz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|40
|455
|174
|5
|11.4
Schultz Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|3
|42
|1
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|10
|7
|65
|1
|Week 6
|Saints
|7
|4
|61
|1
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|10
|130
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|71
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|32
|1
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|2
|0
