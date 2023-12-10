Dallas Goedert has a difficult matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 181.1 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Goedert's stat line this season shows 38 catches for 410 yards and two scores. He posts 45.6 yards per game, having been targeted 52 times.

Goedert vs. the Cowboys

Goedert vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 51.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 51.2 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Goedert will square off against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 181.1 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Goedert Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Goedert has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Goedert has 12.8% of his team's target share (52 targets on 406 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (51st in NFL).

In two of nine games this year, Goedert has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 5.4% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Goedert (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

