Dallas Goedert Week 14 Preview vs. the Cowboys
Dallas Goedert has a difficult matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 181.1 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.
Goedert's stat line this season shows 38 catches for 410 yards and two scores. He posts 45.6 yards per game, having been targeted 52 times.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goedert and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Goedert vs. the Cowboys
- Goedert vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 51.2 REC YPG / REC TD
- Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.
- 13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.
- Dallas has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- Goedert will square off against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 181.1 passing yards per game.
- The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).
Watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Fubo!
Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys
- Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Goedert with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Goedert Receiving Insights
- In five of nine games this season, Goedert has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.
- Goedert has 12.8% of his team's target share (52 targets on 406 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (51st in NFL).
- In two of nine games this year, Goedert has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
- He has 5.4% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (two).
- Goedert (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Goedert's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cowboys
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.