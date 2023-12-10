Dallas Goedert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Goedert's stats on this page.

Entering Week 14, Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 52 occasions.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

The Eagles have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec Jack Stoll (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julio Jones (DNP/groin): 5 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 38 410 222 2 10.8

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0 Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0 Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1 Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 5 77 1 Week 8 @Commanders 7 4 36 0 Week 9 Cowboys 4 3 50 0

