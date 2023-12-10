Will Dallas Goedert Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dallas Goedert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Goedert's stats on this page.
Entering Week 14, Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 52 occasions.
Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
- The Eagles have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Jack Stoll (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Julio Jones (DNP/groin): 5 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Goedert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|52
|38
|410
|222
|2
|10.8
Goedert Game-by-Game
Goedert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|7
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|9
|8
|117
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|8
|5
|42
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|5
|77
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|4
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|50
|0
