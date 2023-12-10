Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift will be up against the Dallas Cowboys and their 12th-ranked run defense in Week 14, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Swift has collected a team-best 167 carries for a team-leading 783 yards (65.3 ypg). He has scored four TDs on the ground. On the year, Swift also has 36 receptions for 208 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Swift and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Swift vs. the Cowboys

Swift vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 43 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Cowboys in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cowboys have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Swift will face the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this week. The Cowboys give up 106 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Fubo!

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Swift with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games).

The Eagles have passed 52.5% of the time and run 47.5% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 45.5% of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season (167).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (13.5% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

He has 26 red zone rushing carries (32.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in five of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Swift has received 11.1% of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He is averaging 4.6 yards per target (130th in league play), picking up 208 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

In one of 12 games this year, Swift has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Swift (three red zone targets) has been targeted 7.3% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 57 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.