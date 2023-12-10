Houston Texans receiver Brevin Jordan has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.6 per game.

Jordan has a 124-yard campaign on nine catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 12 occasions, and averages 20.7 yards.

Jordan vs. the Jets

Jordan vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards the Jets give up per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense is ranked eighth in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Texans Player Previews

Brevin Jordan Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Jordan Receiving Insights

Jordan has received 2.9% of his team's 421 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has picked up 10.3 yards per target (124 yards on 12 targets).

Jordan, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.4% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Jordan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

