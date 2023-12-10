Alvin Kamara has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 125.2 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Kamara has taken 133 carries for a team-best 508 yards (56.4 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone four times. Kamara also posts 45.9 receiving yards per game, catching 60 passes for 413 yards and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kamara and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kamara vs. the Panthers

Kamara vs the Panthers (since 2021): 4 GP / 51.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 51.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Panthers have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Panthers have given up two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 125.2 rushing yards per game conceded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense.

The Panthers' defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL with 20 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Saints vs Panthers on Fubo!

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kamara with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in six of his nine opportunities this season (66.7%).

The Saints pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are 20th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 341 rushes this season. He's handled 133 of those carries (39.0%).

Kamara has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (20.8%).

He has 27 red zone carries for 39.1% of the team share (his team runs on 56.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 88.9% of his games (eight of nine).

Kamara has 15.4% of his team's target share (69 targets on 449 passing attempts).

He has 413 receiving yards on 69 targets to rank 106th in league play with 6.0 yards per target.

Kamara has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kamara has been targeted seven times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 51 YDS / 2 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.