A.J. Brown will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Brown's 81 catches (on 118 targets) have netted him a team-leading 1,164 yards (97.0 per game) and seven TDs so far this year.

Brown vs. the Cowboys

Brown vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 78.7 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Cowboys allow 181.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st among NFL defenses.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In eight of 12 games this season, Brown has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Brown has 29.1% of his team's target share (118 targets on 406 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.9 yards per target (13th in NFL play), racking up 1,164 yards on 118 passes thrown his way.

Brown has reeled in a TD pass in five of 12 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored seven of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (18.9%).

With 14 red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 34.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

