How to Watch Villanova vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Villanova Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
- In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 203rd.
- The Wildcats put up 74 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.
- Villanova is 5-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 145th.
- The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- UCLA has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova scored 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.6.
- In home games, Villanova drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in road games (30.9%).
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, eight more than it averaged away (69.8).
- The Bruins gave up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UCLA knocked down fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chaminade
|W 76-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
