The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SECN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave make 53.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (36.6%).

In games Tulane shoots higher than 36.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Green Wave are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 32nd.

The Green Wave put up 28.1 more points per game (88.4) than the Bulldogs allow (60.3).

When Tulane totals more than 60.3 points, it is 6-1.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged in road games (81.8).

The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Tulane performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule