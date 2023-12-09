The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5), who have +120 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 25 games this season.

The Stars have won 63.6% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-8).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of the time).

Vegas has played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.50 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.40 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-2-4 5-5 3-7-0 6.1 2.50 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-2-4 2.50 2.10 8 19.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

