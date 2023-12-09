The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Southern Jaguars (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F. G. Clark Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern -1.5 144.5

Southern Betting Records & Stats

Southern's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 144.5 points six times.

Southern has an average point total of 151.1 in its outings this year, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

This is the first time Southern will play as a favorite this season.

The Jaguars have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -135 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Southern.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern 6 75% 66.8 139.7 84.4 161.2 148.4 SE Louisiana 3 50% 72.9 139.7 76.8 161.2 150.5

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars score 66.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 76.8 the Lions give up.

When Southern puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern 2-6-0 0-0 3-5-0 SE Louisiana 3-3-0 3-1 2-4-0

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern SE Louisiana 9-2 Home Record 10-4 5-12 Away Record 7-8 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

