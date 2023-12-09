The Southern Jaguars (1-5) meet the SE Louisiana Lions (1-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brentay Noel: 5.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Southern vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison

Southern Rank Southern AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 269th 69.7 Points Scored 69.3 275th 357th 87.2 Points Allowed 81 336th 358th 25.2 Rebounds 29.2 317th 320th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd 224th 6.8 3pt Made 5.8 296th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.3 181st 256th 13.2 Turnovers 13.3 264th

