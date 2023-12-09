The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) travel to face the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Southern (-1.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern (-2.5) 144.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Lions have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Southern has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Jaguars' eight games have hit the over.

