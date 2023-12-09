How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) travel to face the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points below the 51.2% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.
- This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 51.2% from the field.
- The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 329th.
- The Lions score an average of 72.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 84.4 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 84.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
- At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.2).
- SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 101-55
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|L 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
