The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -9.5 138.5

San Diego State vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Aztecs, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

UC Irvine is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Anteaters have played as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UC Irvine has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 5 71.4% 77.6 155.7 68.6 135.4 139.9 UC Irvine 4 50% 78.1 155.7 66.8 135.4 143.3

Additional San Diego State vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

The 77.6 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.8 more points than the Anteaters allow (66.8).

San Diego State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

The Anteaters score 9.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Aztecs allow (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, UC Irvine is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-5-0 1-3 5-2-0 UC Irvine 6-2-0 1-0 4-4-0

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UC Irvine 15-1 Home Record 11-4 8-2 Away Record 9-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

