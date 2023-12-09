The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-6.5) 161.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-5.5) 160.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Purdue has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boilermakers games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.
  • Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Sportsbooks rate Purdue higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (second-best).
  • Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

