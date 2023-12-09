The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) will meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Austin Crowley: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 304th 67.1 Points Scored 76 173rd 61st 64.1 Points Allowed 79 317th 173rd 33.6 Rebounds 33.3 185th 68th 11 Off. Rebounds 12.2 31st 281st 6 3pt Made 5.8 296th 291st 11.1 Assists 10.2 333rd 160th 11.6 Turnovers 12.7 229th

