The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons have shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Northwestern State is 1-3 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.

The Demons score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Northwestern State has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).

At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule