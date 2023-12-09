The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game airs on MW Network.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: MW Network

New Orleans Stats Insights

This season, New Orleans has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 190th.

The Privateers score 11.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Spartans allow (67.8).

New Orleans has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.0.

In 2022-23, the Privateers allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (85.7).

New Orleans knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

