The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 204th.

The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish give up.

Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

When Notre Dame allows fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).

Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).

The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.

Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule