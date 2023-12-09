LSU vs. Kansas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (5-3) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Kansas State matchup.
LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|143.5
|-145
|+115
|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|142.5
|-154
|+128
LSU vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- LSU has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Tigers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Kansas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- LSU is 76th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much higher than its computer rankings (140th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, LSU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
