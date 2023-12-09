The LSU Tigers (5-3) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • LSU has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 42nd.
  • The Tigers record only 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).
  • LSU has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LSU put up 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in away games (76.2).
  • LSU sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida W 75-63 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ Syracuse L 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana W 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Kansas State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Texas - Toyota Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.