The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -9.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 136.5 points in four of six outings.

Louisiana has a 153.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.6 more points than this game's total.

Louisiana is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 2 28.6% 75.3 155.9 60.6 133.1 141.5 Louisiana 4 66.7% 80.6 155.9 72.5 133.1 154.8

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Louisiana is 2-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 5-2-0 2-1 1-6-0 Louisiana 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 14-0 4-11 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

