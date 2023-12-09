The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will try to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters score 7.2 more points per game (64.0) than the Red Wolves allow their opponents to score (56.8).
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Arkansas State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
  • The Red Wolves record just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).
  • When Arkansas State scores more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.
  • This season the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%
  • Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 UL Monroe L 60-52 Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 71-63 Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas L 100-60 Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 SMU - Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Alcorn State - Thomas Assembly Center

