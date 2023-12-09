The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will try to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score 7.2 more points per game (64.0) than the Red Wolves allow their opponents to score (56.8).

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Arkansas State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.

The Red Wolves record just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).

When Arkansas State scores more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.

This season the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG% Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

