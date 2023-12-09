The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.9%).

This season, Louisiana has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.9% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Louisiana is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Louisiana averaged 12.8 more points per game at home (85.6) than on the road (72.8).

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Louisiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule