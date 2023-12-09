Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Calvary Baptist Academy at St. Charles High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
