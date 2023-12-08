The NHL has 13 games on its Thursday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Pastrnak's stats: 14 goals in 24 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Matthews' stats: 16 goals in 22 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Jets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 25 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 22 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Jets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 MacKinnon's stats: 9 goals in 25 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +125 to score

Predators vs. Lightning

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Forsberg's stats: 13 goals in 25 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +130 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Marchand's stats: 11 goals in 24 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 18 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +135 to score

Red Wings vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 DeBrincat's stats: 13 goals in 24 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +135 to score

Canucks vs. Wild

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 Boeser's stats: 18 goals in 26 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.