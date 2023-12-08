Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette Parish This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Acadiana High School at Catholic High School Baton Rouge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lafayette Christian Academy at St. Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.