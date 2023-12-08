The injury report for the Utah Jazz (7-14) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) currently includes three players. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Delta Center.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Jazz suffered a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks. Ochai Agbaji's team-high 21 points paced the Jazz in the loss.

The Clippers are coming off of a 111-102 victory against the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Paul George scored 25 points in the Clippers' win, leading the team.

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Thigh 17.8 3.3 4.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Kelly Olynyk C Questionable Shoulder 7.6 5.5 3.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mason Plumlee C Out Knee 5 5.5 1 Brandon Boston Jr. SG Out Quadricep

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

