Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iberville Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Iberville Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iberville Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Terrebonne High School at St. John High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Plaquemine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.