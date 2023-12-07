Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Murphy put up 16 points in his previous game, which ended in a 127-117 win versus the Kings.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murphy, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds on average last season, 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers allowed 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 38 20 3 1 4 1 3 2/15/2023 20 2 2 0 0 0 1 2/4/2023 28 21 5 0 4 0 0 11/2/2022 40 12 5 3 0 0 1

