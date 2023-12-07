For their matchup with the New England Patriots (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, December 7 at 8:15 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) have nine players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the Steelers lost 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 6-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Questionable Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hand Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice James Pierre CB Shoulder Out Elandon Roberts LB Groin Questionable Keeanu Benton DL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Mason Cole C Knee Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Shaun Wade CB Illness Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Steelers Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL with 294.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 16 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked sixth in the NFL (19.1 points allowed per game).

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in passing offense (179.6 passing yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 227.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh is putting up 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on defense with 121 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Steelers' +10 turnover margin is the second-best in the league.

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots rank fifth-worst in total yards per game (290.4), but they've been better defensively, ranking eighth in the NFL with 310.5 total yards allowed per contest.

The Patriots rank worst in points per game (12.3), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th in the NFL with 21.2 points ceded per contest.

The Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL with 186.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 221.8 passing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

New England ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.7 rushing yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering just 88.7 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots have forced 11 turnovers this season and have turned it over 20 times, leading to a -9 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)

Steelers (-6) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)

Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220) Total: 30 points

