Player props are available for Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 23.7 points Ingram scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Ingram averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Ingram averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

Thursday's points prop bet for Jonas Valanciunas is 13.5 points. That's 0.7 fewer than his season average of 14.2.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (10.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -143)

Zion Williamson's 22.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Williamson's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Davis has averaged 23 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 12.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 27.5-point over/under set for LeBron James on Thursday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

James has collected 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

