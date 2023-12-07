The Dallas Stars, including Matt Duchene, take the ice Thursday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Duchene in the Stars-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matt Duchene vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In six of 23 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duchene has a point in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Duchene has an assist in 11 of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Duchene has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duchene Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 19 Points 1 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

