The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 64.5 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks give up.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Arkansas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.

The 73.7 points per game the Razorbacks score are 6.7 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (67).

Arkansas has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 67 points.

When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 2-3.

The Razorbacks are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede to opponents (42.3%).

The Lady Techsters shoot 41% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Razorbacks concede.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

11.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

12.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG% Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Louisiana Tech Schedule