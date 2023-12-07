The Dallas Stars, with Joe Pavelski, are in action Thursday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski in that upcoming Stars-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 16:09 per game on the ice, is -2.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 24 games this season, Pavelski has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in 11 of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 2 24 Points 1 11 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

