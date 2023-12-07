For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jani Hakanpaa a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:39 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

