CJ McCollum will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

McCollum put up 17 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 127-117 win against the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 20.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 30.9 PR -- 24.9 3PM 2.5 2.9



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

McCollum's Pelicans average 101.6 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113 points per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 37 13 3 9 1 0 0 2/15/2023 34 22 6 9 3 2 0 2/4/2023 39 23 2 7 2 0 2 11/2/2022 41 22 9 8 1 2 1

