Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Spurs on December 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Target Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: +136)
|2.5 (Over: +130)
- The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Towns on Wednesday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (22.2).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Towns has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Get Towns gear at Fanatics!
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -164)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Wednesday's points prop for Anthony Edwards is 26.5. That is 0.3 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -132)
- The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).
- Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 15.5 points. That is 1.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.
- He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).
- Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.