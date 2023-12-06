When the Dallas Stars play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Hintz has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

