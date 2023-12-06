The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans' 70.8 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow to opponents.
  • Tarleton State is 2-3 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
  • Northwestern State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Demons score 61.9 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans allow.
  • Northwestern State is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • This season the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans give up.
  • The Texans shoot 46% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons concede.

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Jiselle Woodson: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
  • Karmelah Dean: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%
  • Carla Celaya: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 9.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 82-41 Prather Coliseum
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 105-38 Prather Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Southern W 46-35 F. G. Clark Center
12/6/2023 Tarleton State - Prather Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.