Wednesday's contest that pits the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) versus the Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on December 6.

The Demons head into this matchup on the heels of a 46-35 victory against Southern on Sunday.

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 64, Northwestern State 61

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Demons captured their signature win of the season, a 46-35 victory over the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 210) in our computer rankings.

The Demons have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 210) on December 3

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Karmelah Dean: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%

10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons average 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per outing (111th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

