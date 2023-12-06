The Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
McNeese vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 75.1 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • McNeese has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 52.5 points.
  • Kansas State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The 71.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 fewer points than the Cowgirls give up (77.6).
  • McNeese is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.9 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Cowgirls allow defensively.
  • The Cowgirls make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

McNeese Leaders

  • Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Azjah Reeves: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
  • Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG%
  • Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

McNeese Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 North American W 107-77 The Legacy Center
11/24/2023 @ Baylor L 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Ecclesia W 102-28 The Legacy Center
12/6/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/14/2023 Centenary (LA) - The Legacy Center

