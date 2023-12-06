McNeese vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) against the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) at Bramlage Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-47 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.
The Cowgirls' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 102-28 win over Ecclesia.
McNeese vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 94, McNeese 47
Other Southland Predictions
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls haven't defeated a single Division 1 opponent this season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, McNeese is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Azjah Reeves: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG%
- Cristina Gil: 10.0 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 71st in college basketball, while allowing 77.6 per outing, 338th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.
